See Anne Hathaway as Sexy Blonde in Hitchcockian Thriller ‘Eileen’

Hollywood movie star Anne Hathaway is known for her roles in movies including Les Misérables, Rachel Getting Married, Interstellar, The Princess Diaries and The Dark Knight Rises, among many others.

When not promoting her new film, Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s with Anthony Hopkins, the Oscar Award-winning actress is either modeling (see Vogue photo shoot above) or working on her next project.

Hathaway stars in the upcoming thriller Eileen. The protagonist is a young, insecure and lonely woman named Eileen Dunlop (Thomasin McKenzie, JoJo Rabbit, Old) who befriends the new counselor at the prison facility where she works.

Hathaway plays the sexy and self-assured counselor, Rebecca Saint John, who leads Eileen into “complicity in a crime that surpasses her wildest imaginings.”

When Hathaway shared the photo above, she announced that Eileen will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, “oh, and I’m a blonde!”

In the video above, Hathaway stopped (while in her Eileen costume) to sign an autograph.

Eileen is based on the novel of the same title by Ottessa Moshfegh. Eileen: A Novel (which is Moshfegh’s debut novel) was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. The blurb for the book promises “a Hitchcockian twist.”