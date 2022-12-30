Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Hot “Magic” Pants With Corset Crop Top

When Hollywood power couple Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions, Do Revenge) and Freddie Prinze, Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo) go on vacation, the Mrs. often shares photos with her devout 4.1 million fans on Instagram.

Right before New Year’s Eve, Gellar shared the stunning new vacay photos below.

As seen below, Gellar rocks a black corset crop top with a pair of white hot pants with cute outer pockets on the front. The petite 5’4″ actress writes: “First New Year’s resolution 2023 – only wear pants that make me look much taller than I am. (So expect to see A LOT of me in these).”

Gellar’s fans and famous friends including actress Selma Blair and Michelle Trachtenberg approve of the new look. Trachtenberg (who is 5’7″) joked, “I’m still taller.”

And when Gellar’s fans asked where to get those flattering pants, Gellar generously delivered and wrote: “For all those asking @magalipascal made the magic pants!!!”

Those Magali Pascal pants are called Janis Jeans are they’re “inspired by 70s style flare pants, sitting at the mid-waist with a unique front patch pocket design with curved, contrast stitching.”

Get ready to see more of Gellar: she stars in the upcoming fantasy horror Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, which premieres on January 23, 2023. Trailer above.