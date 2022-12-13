Salma Hayek DJs Hard Rock Party in Black Lace Corset Dress, “Beyond Beautiful”

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek is known for her roles in movies including Frida, Wild Wild West, Grown Ups 2, and Dogma, among others. When not on a movie set, Hayek is often turning heads on the red carpet.

When she attended a party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City to celebrate her cover interview with Dujour magazine, the 56-year-old actress struck a fierce pose in a stunning black lace corset dress with a cinched waist and layers of taffeta.

Swipe above or below to see Hayek playing DJ at the party. As one fan replied: “beyond beautiful.”

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she will appear next on the big screen in Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance with Channing Tatum. It will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Hayek is also providing the voice of Kitty Softpaws in the upcoming animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish movie with Antonio Banderas. Out in theaters on December 21, 2022.