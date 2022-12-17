Hollywood star Rosario Dawson is known for her roles in movies including Rent, Kids, Men in Black II, Clerks II (below), and Josie and the Pussycats, among many others.

Get ready to see more of the 43-year-old New York native. When not providing the voice of Catwoman for Batman: The Audio Adventures, Dawson is promoting the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, a spin-off of The Book of Boba Fett. It focuses on the adventures of Ahsoka Tano, who’s played by Dawson. Star Wars Ahsoka will premiere on March 12, 2023.

Next year will be a busy one for Dawson: she also stars in the upcoming Disney family comedy Haunted Mansion with Winona Rider, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis (who knows a thing or two about horror movies), among others.

Dawson stars as the protagonist, a single mom who hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise her new home after discovering its inhabited by ghosts.

And when not working, Dawson is showing up at holiday parties and cannabis industry events as seen above. Swipe above to see Dawson with Lake Bell, who’s behind the cannabis-infused social tonic, Cann.

At the party, Dawson is rocking a short haircut with gorgeous heavy eyeliner. As one fan replied: “I’m absolutely in love with the makeup,” another chimed in, “Whew the eyeliner 😍🔥” and another wrote: “LUV the haircut.”