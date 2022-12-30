Rob Lowe’s Wife Giving Alicia Silverstone ‘Clueless’ Vibes

Hollywood movie star Rob Lowe, 58, is known for his roles in The Outsiders, The Hotel New Hampshire, St. Elmo’s Fire, and Wayne’s World, among others.

When not on a movie set or filming his popular emergency response series 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe spends time with his wife of 31 years, makeup artist-turned-jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff ​Lowe, 61, mother of their two adult sons: Matthew and John.

When the 58-year-old heartthrob shared the photo above, he wrote: “The Lowes wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Here’s to a great 2023.”

Lowe’s fans are showering him with good wishes and compliments including: “Wow! What a beautiful picture of the couple” and “Your wife looks like Alicia Silverstone in Clueless.“

When Lowe shared the photo above of Sheryl on her birthday, another fan wrote: “Your wife looks like Avril Lavigne!” Lowe’s followers know their 90s pop icons!

Get ready to see more of Lowe: he stars in the upcoming Netflix family drama Dog Gone with Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride).

Dog Gone is “based on the true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog.” Dog Gone will be released on January 13, 2023.