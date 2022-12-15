Rita Ora Is ‘Sexy Ninja’ in Tiny Mini Skirt and Garter Belt

When not on stage or on a movie set, British pop star singer/actress Rita Ora is striking a pose. The Kate Moss Agency pro just dropped another series of photos of her modeling in the French Alps. Taken at the ultra-luxury private chalet and spa Ultima Megeve (in Megeve, France), as seen below, the 32-year-old newlywed is rocking a tiny black mini skirt with matching garter belt and knitted stockings.

Oras fans and famous friends love the mysterious look. Vas J Morgan replied: “chicest assassin” while other fans chimed in with “sexy ninja” and “Kung-fu Rita.”

When Ora showed up in a red fishnet ensemble for the British Fashion Awards ceremony (below), former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) replied: “She said creeeeeatureeee.” Ora’s husband, New Zealander filmmaker/screenwriter Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit) was impressed too. He wrote: “Jesus Christmas. Ouch it burns. Too hot!” with a series of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Ora: she will appear next on the big screen in the Disney Descendants franchise movie, The Pocketwatch. It’s based on the characters of Lewis Carroll’s famous children’s novel, The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Ora plays the Queen of Hearts (see below) with Brandy as Cinderella.