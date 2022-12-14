Reese Witherspoon Sounds Off About Being A Cheerleader

It’s gonna be epic, is essentially what Reese Witherspoon says about her new project, All Stars — an upcoming comedy series that Amazon just purchased with a two-season commitment.

All Stars, in which Witherspoon will star, sounds like a dreamscape where Elle Woods meets Tracy Flick, with the Woods spunk combining with the Flick ferocity. All fueled, of course, by the Woods/Flick/Witherspoon charm and determination. Throw in some British accents and wait for the magic.

Witherspoon will play a former cheerleader who “cons her way” to England to teach the “very American” sport to British school kids. Developed by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), it’s one of those comic star vehicles, like Legally Blonde, that Witherspoon can own like few other actresses.

The star knew it when she saw it, as the excitement in her statement gives away.

Witherspoon said she is always looking for stories for her production company (Hello Sunshine) that will make women heroes of their own stories. When she found this one, she grabbed it like Flick grabs the Election.

“The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the U.K. just made me so excited!” Withersppon said in a statement.

“I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled.” She does sound excited.

Witherspoon will join a super group of actresses who have portrayed cheerleaders, since the alumnae of the movie franchise Bring It On now represent some of the world’s biggest entertainment names.

Gabrielle Union, Kristen Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Nicole Bilderback, Solange, Hayden Panettiere all appeared in the cheerleading franchise. Rihanna is also in the third one, Bring It On: All or Nothing, but she wasn’t a cheerleader — she played herself.