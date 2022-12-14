Rachel Ray Reveals ‘Weirdest Meal’ Her Family Loves, “Look at These Crazy Things”

Holiday season is a busy season for everyone. In light of the hustle and bustle of December, celebrity chef Rachel Ray revealed a “’round the clock” meal to make (an eat) for breakfast, lunch or dinner. As seen and heard in the video below, Ray warns viewers it’s “the weirdest meal that has become a strange family favorite.”

Above is Ray with her husband of 17 years, John Cusimano.

Ray says she stumbled upon the idea while making “weird hash browns” one weekend. When viewers watch Ray demonstrate how she shredded little baby potatoes on the grater, more than one fan told Ray to “push up those sleeves” and “roll up those sleeves” and “your sweater is touching the grater.”

Ray goes on to demonstrate how to make her “weird” hash browns which involves pouring a scrambled egg mix with Dijon mustard over the “haystacks” on a skillet. She can’t get over how “weirdness” of the haystacks and says, “look at these crazy things” and admits, “they’re strangely delicious.”

Remarkably, the cauliflower over scrambled eggs dish above is not the “weirdest meal” in Rach’s house.