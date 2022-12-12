Rachel Brosnahan Steps Into Rita Moreno Role in Brooklyn

Rachel Brosnahan is best known for her leading role in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as New York City housewife turned stand-up comedian Midge Maisel, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

When not on a set or stage, Brosnahan, 32, spends time with family including her gorgeous younger sister, 24-year-old professional model Lydia Brosnahan (below). Lydia is represented by The Rock Agency.

Swipe the photo below, of Rachel rocking a hot pink cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit, to see the two Brosnahan sisters flashing a lot of leg on the red carpet.

Gabriel Dell, Rita Moreno (above)

Get ready to see more of Brosnahan: she’ll star in the upcoming production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (beginning February 4, 2023).

It is the second and last play written by the late Lorraine Hansberry (A Raisin in the Sun).

The Sign is set in the apartment of a progressive couple in Greenwich Village in the 1960s. “As Sidney gets increasingly swept up in the radical issues of the day, however, he ignores the equally dangerous tension mounting between himself and his wife Iris, the one person he holds most dear.”

In the 2023 revival, Sidney is portrayed by Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage, Hamlet, Star Wars). Brosnahan plays Sidney’s wife, Iris Parodus Brustein, who was played by Rita Moreno in the original 1964 production — just two years after Moreno won an Oscar for her role as Anita in the Robert Wise film West Side Story. Hansberry died of pancreatic cancer in 1965. She was 34.