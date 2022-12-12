Rachel Bilson Pouts With New Blonde Highlights, “A Fresh Color”

Hollywood star Rachel Bilson is known for her roles on Hart of Dixie (Zoe) and The O.C. (Summer), among others. When not on a TV or movie set, the L.A. native hosts her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, on which she talks about “sex, mental health, ghosts, and so much more.”

When Bilson shared the photo below, of her pouting or pursing her lips with new blonde highlights, she sent love to celebrity hair colorist and stylist Cassondra Kaeding.

Bilson’s fans approve of her new look. As one replied: “Yea! Who doesn’t love a fresh new color?”

Bilson’s famous friend, Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills), replied with three heart-eye emojis. Fashion designer Anine Bing also dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

Note: Cavallari is hosting her own podcast, Back to the Beach, as seen above and with O.C. alum Lauren Conrad.