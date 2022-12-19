P!nk Forgets Lyrics to ‘Get the Party Started’ Live With Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters

It’s been more than 20 years since pop star P!nk released her second album Missundaztood (2001), which featured hit songs including ‘Get the Party Started‘, among others. While some artists might get tired of performing their #1 best party song of all time, P!nk doesn’t seem to mind. Quite the opposite.

When P!nk — now a 43-year-old wife and mom of two — shared the group photo above, she wrote: “After all these years – I’m still just a fan. I am head over heels in love with good humans that care about others and balls to the wall go after their purpose and burn from the ground up to be who they are.”

And, yes, that’s Jack Black (School of Rock, Tenacious D) will his arm around P!nk.

She went on to thank Greg Kurstin and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana) for “inviting me to sing one of my oldest songs I can’t remember the words to.” She added: “Always keeping up the good fight and currently working on lyric recall.”

P!nk sang her famous song for Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions.’ It was a “secret show” held in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. While video of P!nk’s performance hasn’t been released yet (watch for it on the Foo Fighters Instagram account), you can watch and listen to Hollywood moviemaker Judd Apatow sing Blood, Sweat and Tears’ hit song, “Spinning Wheel”, above.

It’s not the first time P!nk has performed with Grohl: see them on stage at the Taylor Hawkins tribute in September 2022, above.