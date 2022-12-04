Pierce Brosnan’s Gorgeous 6’5″ Son Is Modeling, “Handsome Like Dad”

Hollywood movie star Pierce Brosnan is known for his roles in blockbusters including Black Adam, Momma Mia!, The Thomas Crown Affair, and more than one James Bond movie, among many others. When not on a movie set, Brosnan spends time with his wife of 21 years, Keely Shaye Smith, and their two gorgeous sons, Dylan Brosnan, 25, and Paris Brosnan, 21.

As seen above and below in the pages of GQ magazine, both Brosnan men are modeling. Paris is 6’1″ like his father; Dylan is the taller one at 6’5.”

Dylan and Paris Brosnan were both featured in the “Next Gen” issue of People magazine.

Paris is following in the footsteps of his famous father as a painter — swipe photos above to see his art work.

Swipe photos above to see Dylan strike a number of poses. In the last one, he reveals a bare chest under his corduroy suit.

As more than one fan replied: “So handsome like dad.”