Penelope Cruz Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress, Julia Roberts Reacts

Hollywood star Penelope Cruz is known for her roles in movies with Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar (All About My Mother) and with American director Woody Allen (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress), among others. Americans first fell in love with Cruz when she starred opposite Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky.

When not on a movie set or spending time with her husband, actor Javier Bardem and their two children, Cruz is often turning heads on a red carpet.

For the premiere of her upcoming film L’Immensita, Cruz dazzled in a tiny Chanel mini dress with heavy eyeliner and her hair pulled back with a black bow.

More than one fellow Oscar winner replied including Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich) who dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Marion Cotillard (La Môme) replied: “WOW WOW WOW!!!!! I meaaannnn!!! BAM!” Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) chimed in with “WOW!”

L’Immensita, which is set in the 1970s in Rome, about a mother (Cruz) and her children, will be released in U.S. theaters on January 11, 2023. It’s directed and co-written by Italian filmmaker Emanuele Crialese.