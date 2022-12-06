Pat Sajak’s Gorgeous 5’10” Daughter Towers Over Jack Black on Wheel of Fortune

On Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, famous TV game show hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome Sasheer Zamata, Jack Black and Kal Penn to the special holiday episode (Tuesday, December 6).

All three celebs will spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million for a charity of their choice.

When not spinning the Wheel, the celebs pose with the hosts and Pat Sajak’s daughter, country music singer Maggie Sajak, to take promotional photos.

Above: Maggie Sajak and Jack Black on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Christopher Willard)

As seen above, Maggie Sajak (who is the “social media correspondent for Wheel of Fortune) towers over 5’6” Black who is playing for the 24th Street Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jack Black — along with fellow actors John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Bradley Whitford, Edward James Olmos and Michael Nouri — are on the Board of Directors. The founder of the theatre was Jack Black’s middle school drama teacher! Watch video below.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Press Your Luck at 9 pm with Hollywood movie star host Elizabeth Banks.