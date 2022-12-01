As an actress, Pamela Anderson is best known for her role as lifeguard CJ Parker on the popular sexy beach series Baywatch with David Hasselhoff. She’s also known for her days as a Playboy model and as the ex-wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Tommy was Pam’s first husband: they were married from 1995 to 1998, and are the subject of the hulu series Pam and Tommy. They have two sons together: Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, who will turn 25 in December.

When Dylan shared the photo of himself, above, his fans couldn’t get over how much he looks like BOTH of his famous parents. As one wrote: “you look like both of your parents.. that’s crazy.”

One replied: “You look like dad and mom mix=perfect!!” And another chimed in: “Exactly half of Pam and Tommy’s face. Whoa.“

Get ready to see more of Pamela Anderson: she’s promoting her new book Love, Pamela, in which she retraced “the painful steps of my youth,” and “repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the playboy mansion.”

Fans can pre-order Love, Pamela now: it will be released on January 31, 2023.