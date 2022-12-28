Pamela Anderson Stops Traffic in Hot Pink Cut-Out Dress, “Slaying”

Get ready to see and hear more from the iconic Playboy model and actress Pamela Anderson (Baywatch, Home Improvement). The 55-year-old Canadian-born blonde is turning heads and literally stopping traffic (see below) as she returns to modeling.

When she shared the stunning photos above and below, taken in Paris, France, both of Anderson’s sons (with her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee) — Brandon and Dylan — approved and sent encouraging words (“slaying”) and fun emojis.

Anderson is promoting her debut memoir, Love, Pamela, which will be released on January 31, 2023. The tagline for the book: “Pamela Anderson is taking back the reins and telling her life story for the first time ever.”

The book is also “interspersed with burst of original poetry” written by Anderson, as seen below. Anderson’s fans and famous friends including Dita von Teese “can’t wait” to read it.

Anderson’s new movie, the thriller Alone at Night, will be released on January 20, 2023. Luis Guzman (Wednesday, Traffic, Boogie Nights), Paris Hilton, and Ashley Benson (Spring Breakers, Pretty Little Liars) co-star.