Oprah Barely Recovers After Shocking Privilege Freaks Out Fans

Oprah Winfrey was as gracious as fans have come to expect after she was stopped (in glam attire) and questioned by a camera-wielding future TikTok star. Oprah was asked to suggest a gift for the man’s mother, who was said not to be doing well at the moment.

Fans are having two very distinct reactions to Oprah’s answer. First there is shock and outrage, as it appears Oprah — forgetting her roots — can’t quite process the fact that the $100+ gift she recommends at first is a little too expensive for the man’s budget.

That gift is a jewelry box from her Oprah’s Favorite Things gift list, and when the man says it’s too expensive Oprah says matter-of-factly, “It’s not, it’s really not. It’s like a hundred-and-something-dollars.”

Those two sentences represent a major Oprah privilege flash, very out of character for the star who is very careful never to flash her privilege in public. The response left many fans shocked and saddened, lamenting that now even Oprah — along with the rest of the billionaire class — is out-of-touch with regular people.

One fan writes: “She was SHOOK $100 was too expensive.” Another responded, “She’s so out of touch now.” But —

The second fan reaction is all high praise for the Oprah as she charmingly recovers, even if some fans are saying just barely recovers. How does she do it?

Oprah sagely suggests a gift that costs no money at all and which is the ultimate in thoughtfulness. She tells the man, “You make a list of the top ten reasons why you love her…And make a beautiful card.” And the man replies, “That’s perfect.”

Even if some on the internet aren’t satisfied, there’s no doubt Oprah did satisfy her audience of one. He said perfect, proving once again that Oprah knows how to reach her audience.

Many, many fans agree that her graceful recovery was the most important part of the exchange, besides her stopping to engage the man in the first place. One fan wrote, “I love that she is able to access that part of herself.” Another wrote, having a lot of company in this opinion, that “her second answer was very thoughtful.”

For her fans, Oprah has always been very quick on her feet and right in her heart, and her nimble recovery shows both characteristics.