Olivia Munn is known for her roles on Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom (Slone) and in films including Magic Mike, Iron Man 2, and X-Men: Apocalypse, among others.

At home, the 42-year-old actress is known for her role as a new mom. She and her partner, standup comedian John Mulaney, became parents in November 2021. Their son, Gus, just turned one.

Shortly after Gus turned one, Munn shared the stunning string bikini on a boat pics above.

One fan replied: “He’s adorable but no one is looking at him in these photos. You look gorgeous.”

Another applauded Munn for her bravery: “You are very brave wearing that top with a baby. I’ve had a few child induced wardrobe malfunctions in my time. I’d be too afraid.”

Munn fans are hoping to see more of Munn, especially after she starred in the series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead with Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), see above).