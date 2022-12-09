Nina Dobrev Reveals Tiny Shorts, Thigh-High Stiletto Boots Under Winter Coat

Actress Nina Dobrev is known for her roles as Elena and Katherine on the CW series The Vampire Diaries, and as Mia on Degrassi: The Next Generation, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Dobrev spends time with her partner, three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White (above), and their dog, Maverick Do(g)brev.

When Dobrev shared the photos above, she captioned them: “how the night started vs how it ended.” Swipe to see what Dobrev wore under that winter coat. Hint: it’s a pair of tiny shorts and sexy stilettos thigh-high boots.

It’s not the first time Dobrev has ended up on the floor with Maverick and exposing a lot of leg along the way (see above and below).

Get ready to see more of Dobrev: the 33-year-old stars in the upcoming comedy The Out-Laws with former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine, and Ellen Barkin (Diner, Sea of Love, Eddie and the Crusaders), among many others. See cast photos below.