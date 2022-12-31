Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough Stun in Plunging Mini Dresses for New Year’s Eve

When not on the dance floor, former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge Julianne Hough spends time with her business partner, actress Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries). The two glamorous celebrities have teamed up to launch Fresh Vine Wine, a collection of low sugar, low carb, low calorie, and gluten-free wine and spirits.

One of the biggest days of the year for a fine wine and spirits company is New Year’s Eve, and Hough and Dobrev are serving their end-of-the-year promotional push in stunning satin and sequins mini dresses with plunging necklines. Hough is the blonde in red; Dobrev is the brunette in black.

When Fresh Vine Wine shared the photos above, it captioned the series: “We’ve kindaaa been celebrating the holidays *all* month.”

Get ready to see more of Dobrev: she will appear next in the upcoming Netflix crime comedy The Out-Laws with Adam DeVine (Pitch Perfect), Pierce Brosnan (ex James Bond) and Ellen Barkin (Diner), among others. The Out-Laws is scheduled for a February 3, 2023 release.