Nicole Scherzinger Gets Down in Cut-Out Backless Dress, “Amazing”

When not trying to figure out the identity of The Masked Singer on FOX, former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger is often performing. As seen in the video below, Scherzinger had a lot of fun singing and dancing with Hollywood movie star and singer Luke Evans for his BBC special, Luke Evans: Showtime!

For the televised event, Scherzinger rocked a gold double cut-out dress with a plunging backless dress with matching platform stilettos.

Fellow special guest country music singer LeAnn Rimes also rocks a cut-out backless dress too (in black). Both ladies are there to comfort Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Fast & Furious 6) went he cries with joy backstage.

Be sure to watch the video until the end, when Scherzinger gets down real low and arches her back — it’s a very Pussycat Dolls move.

It’s been a great year for Luke Evans: he also sang a duet with his Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Nicole Kidman. It’s the Christina Aguilera song ‘Say Something.’