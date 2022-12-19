Nicole Kidman Snuggles With ‘Chicago Med’s Brian Tee, “College Sweethearts”

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman is known for her leading lady roles in blockbuster movies including Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise, Being the Ricardos with Javier Bardem, Moulin Rouge! with Ewan McGregor, and The Hours with Ed Harris (for which she won an Academy Award for her role as Virginia Woolf), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Kidman: she stars in the upcoming Amazon series Expats. It’s a drama about a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. Kidman stars as Margaret, college sweetheart of Clarke, who’s played by Brian Tee. Tee is best known for his role as Dr. Ethan Choi on the medical drama Chicago Med.

When they finished filming the first season of Expats, Kidman shared the fun celebratory photo above and wrote: “So lucky to work with such a darling and inspired director and alongside a brilliant cast & crew, including my on-screen husband Brian Tee.”

When Expats director Lulu Wang (The Farewell) shared the sweet photo above of Kidman cozying up with Tee, she captioned it: “Clarke and Margaret. College sweethearts.” The film is based on the New York Times Bestseller novel by Janice Y.K. Lee, The Expatriates.

When Kidman and Wang met in 2019, Wang shared the photo above and captioned it: “New partners in crime.”

Note to Chicago Med fans: Tee is leaving the show after Season 8 but will return to direct. Above is Tee considering the growth of his character (Ethan Choi) and how he (in real life) always strives to be a better person.