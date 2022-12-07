‘National Treasure’s Lisette Olivera Wows In Sexy Waist Cutout Dress, “The Hair Was Everything”

Hollywood star Lisette Olivera stars in the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History with Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), who plays a blonde badass billionaire in the action adventure show.

As seen above, Zeta-Jones turned heads at the red carpet premiere in a plunging sequence dress with her son Dylan Douglas, but Olivera shined bright, too, in a burgundy red cut-out gown with spaghetti straps.

When her hairstylist Rena Calhoun shared the video below from that night, Olivera replied: “Eeek love you Rena ❤️☺️ the hair was everything!!”

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14 2023. Harvey Keitel (The Piano, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction) co-stars, too, see trailer below.