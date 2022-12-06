Naomi Osaka Stuns in Babydoll Dress and Short Hair, Barbie Approves “So Chic”

When not on a tennis court, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is promoting her new children’s book, The Way Champs Play. The 40-page picture book reveals Osaka’s key steps “to becoming a true champ, including being kind, working as a team, doing your best, and most importantly, having fun.”

When the 25-year-old Japanese professional tennis player arrived for her interview on The Last Show with Stephen Colbert (see below), Osaka turned heads in a black baby doll dress with sheer tulle sleeves and short curly hair.

Above: Osaka on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Barbie (yes, the Mattel doll has her own Instagram account) approved and replied: “So chic” with three black heart emojis.

Swipe the photo above to see Osaka having fun in a ruffled swimsuit and swinging into a pool of water. As her company brand Hana Kuma replied: “She’s really blossoming out there.”

Hana Kuma is “a story-driven production company.” (In Japanese, Hana stands for Flower and Kuma for Bear).