‘Most Colorful Time of the Year’ Hallmark Star Voted ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

The male protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie The Most Colorful Time of the Year is school teacher Ryan Tanner (Christopher Russell). When his student Bailey (Ava Weiss) learns that Mr. Tanner is colorblind, the young girl introduces him to her mother, optometrist Dr. Michelle Stevens (Katrina Bowden, below in bikinis), who “helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.”

Katrina Bowden is best known for her roles as Liz Lemon’s hot young assistant Cerie Xerox on 30 Rock with Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin, and as Flo on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, among others.

Fun facts about Bowden: she stared in the Fall Out Boy music video “Dance, Dance,” (the hot girl at the high school dance — watch below), and she was voted Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire in 2011.

The Most Colorful Time of the Year premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 9 at 8 pm ET.