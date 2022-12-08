Morgan Fairchild Runs Into Erik Estrada, “Both Look Amazing”

Actress Morgan Fairchild is known for her TV roles on Flamingo Road, Falcon Crest, and Friends (as Chandler’s mother Nora Bing, see below with Matthew Perry), among many others.

Fairchild has also starred in several films including the 1982 TV movie Honeyboy.

CHiPs star Erik Estrada (LAPD Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello) played a middleweight boxer, Rico ‘Honeyboy’ Ramirez, who falls for his attractive publicist (Fairchild).

When Fairchild recently ran into Estrada at the Nostalgia Fest in Williamsburg, Virginia, her die-hard fans were quick to point out that it was “a Honeyboy reunion.”

Another TV buff exclaimed: “Ponch in the house!” And more than one fan replied: “You both look amazing.”

Swipe to see more photos of Fairchild, Estrada and his former CHiPs co-star Larry Wilcox (John), and comic actor Tom Arnold (Roseanne). Fun fact: Fairchild also guest starred on Roseanne as Sandra Bernhard‘s bisexual girlfriend, Marla.

Get ready to see more of Fairchild: she stars in Robin Givens‘ upcoming mockumentary movie, The Nana Project. The protagonist is “Nana” (Mercedes Ruehl, photo above), a feisty chess master who lives at a retirement home. Charlene Tilton of Dallas and Nolan Gould from Modern Family co-star.