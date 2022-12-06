Miley Cyrus Models Lace & Leather, “Looking Like Tish” Says Wiz Khalifa

When Miley Cyrus turned 30 on November 23, she told her fans she “looks forward to who I’ll become in my 30s.” So are the fans looking forward, of course, fans who have followed Miley’s amazing journey from kid superstar Hannah Montana to global music icon and culture influencer.

Miley just gave her legions a taste of thirtysomething Miley, and it looks both new and familiar. The superstar shared nine modeling pics of herself clad in a leather and lace look replete with sunglasses at night.

The Gucci ensemble uses a familiar Miley palette, even if the style of those slingback heels is something a little new? But one fan — none other than Wiz Khalifa — thought the familiar aspect came from her Miley’s good genes.

“Lookin’ like Tish,” wrote Khalifa, referring to Miley’s mom and manager, Tish Cyrus. Khalifa could make that observation almost any time and be right on, as you can see below. But 30s Miley could hardly have a better aim than to resemble her famous mom.