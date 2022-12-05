Mick Jagger’s Gorgeous Daughter Flashes Winning Smile at Tommy Hilfiger

Rock and roll legend and Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall had four children together including daughter Georgia May Jagger. The 30-year-old blonde has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a professional model.

Georgia signed with TESS Model Management in London in 2008, and moved to New York in 2010, when she first started modeling for American designers including Tommy Hilfiger.

When Georgia shared the photos above, “at work” preparing to once again model for the Tommy Hilfiger brand, the designer Hilfiger replied: “Thank you Georgia! I know you’ll make our clothes look great! Thank you for being the ⭐️⭐️⭐️of our Spring 23 campaign!! 🔥.”

More than one fan replied: “beautiful,” while others noted Georgia’s “winning smile.”

When Hilfiger shared the candid Foo and Foo runway shot above, he wrote: “Georgia opened the show with glam and grace as she does so well!” Below is Georgia on the left and fellow star model Gigi Hadid on the far right.

Above is Georgia May Jagger modeling for Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week.

Above is a photo Georgia shared on her father’ birthday. L-R: Karis Jagger, Jade Jezebel Jagger, Mick Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Lizzy Jagger.