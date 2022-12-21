Mel Gibson’s Son Terrorizes Clint Eastwood’s Daughter in “Delicious” Thriller

The offspring of two Hollywood icons are working together. Milo Gibson, son of Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon, Braveheart), and Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood (Dirty Harry, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby), are starring in the upcoming thriller Clawfoot.

In Clawfoot, Eastwood plays an upper-class housewife in the suburbs who is “psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor (Gibson)” which leads to “a twisted battle of wits with deliciously unexpected results.“

Actor Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show, The Dark Knight, Bates Motel, Suddenly Susan) and model Olivia Culpo (2012 Miss Universe winner) also star in Clawfoot.

As seen in the video below, Milo Gibson looks and sounds just like his dad but without the Aussie accent. The 32-year-old actor was born in Australia and raised in Malibu, California.

Milo’s currently promoting his new film Manifest West — directed by his brother Louis Gibson — which just premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Trailer above.

Fun fact: Milo Gibson made his film debut in his father’s 2016 WWII film Hacksaw Ridge starring Andrew Garfield.