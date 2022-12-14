Mel B Performs Without Pear-Shaped Diamond Engagement Ring from Young Fiancé

The protagonist in the new VH1 holiday movie A New Diva’s Christmas Carol is Aphrodite (Ashanti). She became famous for singing a timeless love song. It made her rich but now she hates the song and she’s bitter about her career.

Aphrodite now judges the talent show Pop the Question, where she’s known as the “mean” judge and she steers a talented young contestant away from such sappy love songs. “Due to Aphrodite’s sour attitude,” she’s visited by three spirits (Robin Givens, Eva Marcelle, Vivica A. Fox) a la the classic tale A Christmas Carol.

Former Spice Girls singer and America’s Got Talent judge Mel B, 47, appears in the movie. Just a few weeks prior to the movie premiere, ‘Scary Spice’ announced that she’s engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, celeb hairstylist Rory McPhee (above on the right, below on the left).

McPhee has been styling Mel B’s hair for the TV series The Masked Singer (see above and video collage below).

Mel B said her fiancé proposed while they were on vacation in Berkshire, England. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel–which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she said.

Mel was reportedly given a pear-shaped Champagne-hued diamond engagement ring, however, she has yet to flaunt the new gem on social media. As seen above, while learning songs from the Broadway hit Hamilton, Mel goes without the new bling.

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol premieres on VH1 on Wednesday December 14 at 8 pm ET.