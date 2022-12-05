Matthew McConaughey Defends Woody Harrelson Basketball Role, “Best Legs” in Hollywood

Hollywood movie star Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers, White Men Can’t Jump) has played a variety of characters through his career. From his days playing naive bartender Woody on Cheers to his Academy Award-nominated performance as Hustler publisher in The People vs. Larry Flynn.

In his new film, Champions, Harrelson plays a hot-headed professional basketball coach who is sentenced by a judge to complete community service. He’s assigned to coach a team of young adults who are competing in the Special Olympics. Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, and Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-star.

In the trailer above, at the very end, one of the characters in the film tells Harrelson’s character that he’s “no Matthew McConaughey” in the looks department.

When the real life Academy Award-winner McConaughey watched the trailer, he replied to Harrelson: “Well, I don’t know about the waist up but you got the best legs in the business buddy!”

Above is a behind-the-leg shot of Harrelson chilling in his home in Hawaii.

Harrelson and McConaughey were in the HBO series True Detective together. Listen to the two actors talk about their famous fight scene, in the interview below.

Champions was a reunion for Harrelson and director Bobby Farrell who directed Harrelson in the 1996 comedy about a star bowler, Kingpin (Bill Murray and Randy Quaid co-starred — trailer below).

Champions will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023.