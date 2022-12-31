Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Stuns in Cut-Out Dress With High Slit, “This Photo Is Not Doctored”

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg has come a long way from his 1990s band Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Since then he’s launched a successful acting career (Boogie Nights) and was nominated twice for an Oscar (The Fighter, The Departed).

When not on a movie set, Wahlberg is either promoting his family’s chain of restaurants (Wahlburgers) or his F45 fitness gym franchise or his clothing line Municipal, among several other business ventures.

And when not at work, the 51-year-old Boston native spends time with his wife, former fashion model Rhea Wahlberg, mother of his four children. Mark Wahlberg doesn’t often share photos of himself with Rhea so when he shared the vacation photo above, (that’s Rhea in the stunning cut-out dress with a hip-high slit), his fans and famous friends took note.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez left a series of applauding hands emojis and TV personality Mario Lopez dropped three fire emojis.

Wahlberg, a known golf enthusiast (he had an 18-hole course built in his backyard), is enjoying his time off at the driving range, too. When he shared the magical full rainbow photo above, he wrote: “this photo is not doctored.”