Mark Wahlberg’s Son Learns to Drive in Bentley, “No Pressure”

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg is known for his roles in movies including The Perfect Storm, The Italian Job, The Fighter, The Departed, and in the Transformers movie franchise, among many others.

When not on a movie set, Wahlberg spends time with his wife of 13 years, former model Rhea Durham Wahlberg, and their four children. They have two daughters (Ella, 18, and Grace Margaret, 12) and two sons (Michael, 16, and Brendan, 13).

The family recently relocated to Nevada, where teen son Michael is learning how to drive with a learner’s permit. When his mother shared the video above, of Michael driving a Bentley while listening the song ‘Tomorrow 2’ by GloRilla and Cardi B, Rhea told her fans: “this is NOT his car people. Relax.”



Still, fans are chiming in on the fact that Michael (who turned 16 in March, see above with his parents) is driving a car that most people cannot afford to drive. Bentleys start at about $211,000. As one fan replied: “No pressure driving in a Bentley!”

Another wrote: “I’m sure he’s a fine driver but I wouldn’t let him drive my Bentley… well if I had a Bentley.” Other fans suggested that he learn to keep both hands on the wheel. “One handed already!” wrote another.

Get ready to see more of Mark Wahlberg: he will appear next on the big screen in Our Man from Jersey with Halle Berry, see above.