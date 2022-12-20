Mark Hamill’s Anniversary Sparks Debate Among Star Wars Fans

Hollywood star Mark Hamill is best known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the George Lucas movie franchise Star Wars. When not on a movie set, Hamill spends time with his wife, Marylou York. According to a 1978 newspaper article in The Spokesman-Review, when Hamill was 26, he married York, 23, who was his dental hygienist. (The opening line reads: “Not all visits to the dentist are painful.”)

Hamill’s agent confirmed that the young couple married in a private civil ceremony and reported “They had no time for a honeymoon,” as Hamill at that time was filming the Star Wars sequel, The Empire Strikes Back, which was released in theaters in 1980.

On their wedding anniversary in 2022, Hamill shared the red carpet photo above and thanked his fans for their “good wishes and strong support for our 16,060 days together as a married couple.” As Hamill revealed on Twitter, see below, that’s 44 years.

Celebrating our 44th Anniversary today. ❤️

Thank you for saying “yes” @MarilouHamill. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OfAGoAY9RZ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 17, 2022

When one Star Wars fan pointed out: “Luke forgot about leap years. I guess it’s alright since he’s from a different galaxy,” another chimed in with a correction: “the right number of days is 16071.” Another fan suggests: “maybe they got married on December 30th.” Alas, they did not.

Get ready to see more of Hamill: he stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.