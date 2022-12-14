Marisa Tomei Gets Dizzy With Standup Comedian, ‘She Came to Me’

Hollywood movie star Marisa Tomei is known for her roles in movies including My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, among many others.

On the set of the 2020 film The King of Staten Island, Tomei worked with Pete Davidson and standup comedian Ricky Velez, who played Davidson’s best friend, Oscar.

The 33-year-old native New Yorker landed his own HBO show, Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything, in 2021. It was executive produced by Judd Apatow, who also directed and co-wrote The King of Staten Island.

When Velez recently performed on stage, Tomei and TV legend Norman Lear caught his show and spoke with Velez backstage. When Tomei shared the photo below, she captioned it with a 💫 “dizzy” emoji.

Get ready to see more of Tomei: she stars in the upcoming romantic comedy movie She Came to Me with Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage, see New York City set photos below.

She Came to Me is written and directed by Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan), the daughter of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller, and the wife of three-time Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln).