Maria Menounos Flaunts Legs in Skater Mini Dress, Uses Tony Robbins Tool

Get ready to see more of Maria Menounos. The former beauty pageant winner (Miss Massachusetts Teen USA) and TV personality is promoting her upcoming Lifetime holiday movie, The Holiday Dating Guide.

She plays the protagonist, Abigail, a dating coach and aspiring book author who’s challenged by her publisher to prove that her dating advice really works. She sets out to prove she can make a man fall for her in 12 days (her deadline is Christmas Eve). Brent Bailey co-stars.

To promote The Holiday Dating Guide, Menounos wore a stunning white and black print skater mini dress (by designer Monique Lhuillier) for her televised interview on the Tamron Hall Show.

Monique Lhuillier is also behind Menounos’ hot pink thigh-high slit gown she wore to the Baby2Baby annual gala, below.

As seen and heard below, Tamron Hall asked Menounos about her personal life, too. Menounos and her mother were diagnosed at the same time with brain tumors in 2017. Menounos’ mother passed away last year. Menounos said she and her family celebrated every day they had with her mother and referred to the “tool” she learned to use from inspirational speaker Tony Robbins, who said: “Life is happening for us not to us.”

Menounos goes to say that she also got to speak with her mother after she passed via a psychic. Her mother told her she would be acting more.

The Holiday Dating Guide premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, December 17 at 8 pm.