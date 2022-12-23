Mandy Moore Hints About Baby #3 With Adorable Video

When not singing or acting, This Is Us star Mandy Moore spends time with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their adorable two young children. She and the Dawes rock star welcomed their first baby, Gus, in February 2021, and their second son, Ozzie, in October 2022.

When Ozzie turned two months, Moore shared the heart-melting video below. Her fans and famous friends (Rachel Bilson, Chelsea Handler, Zach Levi, Kristin Chenowith) are chiming in with compliments including “lil dreamboat.” More than one believes Ozzie “looks just like daddy and your first born looks just like you.”

It’s easy to get distracted by the video and those sweet little baby sounds but focus on what Moore wrote with that video: Ozzie “is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again 😳. We’re so grateful for all you are and can’t wait for more, sweetest Ozzie!!”

Get ready to see more of Moore: she stars in Season 2 of the Peacock series Dr. Death.

She plays an investigative journalist named Benita Alexander who approaches a charming surgeon (Edgar Ramirez, see above) for a story but then “the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.”