Magic Johnson’s Gorgeous Granddaughter Lights Up the Room

When not cheering on his NBA alma mater, the LA Lakers, basketball legend Magic Johnson spends time with his family. He and his wife of 31 years, Cookie Johnson, are the parents of two children together: reality TV star, 30-year-old son Earvin “EJ” Johnson III, and 27-year-old daughter Elisa Johnson.

In the photo above are (l-r) Magic, Elisa, EJ and Cookie at the famous fashion shop Fred Segal Los Angeles, where Elisa had a pop up for her eyewear line!

Johnson’s older son, Andre Johnson, 41, is the father of Magic’s granddaughter Gigi Johnson, who just turned 14. As seen in the photos above and below, wherever she goes, Gigi lights up the room.

When Magic shared the family photo below, he wished his granddaughter Gigi a happy “and magical” birthday. That’s grandson Avery Johnson, 11, with Magic, Cookie, and Gigi.

Andre Johnson is married to community organizer Lisa (Meyers) Johnson, the mother of Magic’s grandkids, Gigi and Avery.