Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Political Statement in Tiny Cut-Out Bikini

Pop icon Madonna is the mother of several children including fashion model Lourdes Leon. The 26-year-old raven-haired beauty made her runway debut in 2018 at New York Fashion week for design label Gypsy Sport.

Since then, Lourdes has starred in ad campaigns for designers including Marc Jacobs, walked the runway for Italian powerhouse Versace at Milan Fashion Week, and landed the coveted cover of Vogue magazine. In the photo above, Lourdes models for Mademe‘s first collection of purses.

Even when not on the runway or in a photographer’s studio, Lourdes is often in front of a camera. As seen in the photo below, taken in front of what appears to be a replica of the Statue of Liberty — a symbol of welcome to immigrants in New York City — Lourdes leans forward in a tiny cut-out white bikini top. Lourdes captioned it with a political statement: “It does NOT say rsvp on the Statue of Liberty.”

The photographer of those pics, Anna Pollock, wrote: “quit playin yourself and run up her ep if you haven’t already -My fave songs currently are ‘Purple Apple’ + ‘Not Pussy.’ Lourdes refers to Pollock as “dear friend/great debater/sister4L.”

Lourdes father is Cuban-born personal trainer-turned-actor Carlos Leon (above with Lourdes) who starred in the 2010 film Immigration Tango, among others. It’s a romantic comedy about “an American couple and a foreign couple who test the limits of friendship and love when they switch partners and get married for green cards.”