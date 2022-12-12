Madelaine Petsch Has Major Meltdown in NYC ‘Hotel for the Holidays’

Actress Madelaine Petsch is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the CW series Riverdale with Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, among other equally gorgeous and talented young stars.

In the new Amazon Freevee movie Hotel for the Holidays the 28-year-old redhead takes on the role of Georgia, a busy concierge at the fictional and hectic Hotel Fontaine in New York City. It’s the holiday season and the hotel must look at its best.

As seen in the scene above, Georgia (Petsch) has a major meltdown in the hotel lobby when she realizes the fifth floor doesn’t have Christmas lights yet, that the rug in the waiting room looks old and that the Christmas tree is tilted. Good thing she has Chef Luke (Mena Massoud, Aladdin, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) to calm her down and feed her a grilled cheese sandwich whenever she needs it.

Get ready to see more of Massoud and Petsch. He is reprising his role for Aladdin 2 (expected to be released in 2025) and she will appear next on the big screen in the remake of the horror film, The Strangers, set in a remote AirBnB in Oregon.

