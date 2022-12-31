Lizzo Bringing Cardi B, SZA To New Year’s Set, Plus ‘Truth Hurts’ Live

SiriusXM satellite radio is getting its Lizzo on for 2023. The artist will take over Channel 14 on Sirius on New Year’s Eve and roll tide into the new year for a 3-day stay that promises to bring the heat. It’s a Lizzo limited engagement.

Lizzo will be featured and she’ll be featuring, with the satellite cynosure promising Lizzo’s fave cuts from Prince, Rihanna, Beyonce, 21 Savage and more.

And who is more more than Cardi B? Yup, Lizzo will spin some Cardi B, too, Sirius promises, to get the year off to a bang-bang “good as hell” start.

She’ll also spin her bestie SZA, who paired with Lizzo makes for “SIZZO Supremacy” as Lizzo wrote, captioning the pals pic below.

And when the ball drops, so does a killer set of Lizzo live too, with SiriusXM channel 46 featuring an intimate small stage performance the artist gave for her hometown Detroit crowd in October, where the fans get as busy singing and collaborating as Lizzo and her dancers do.

“Truth Hurts” from that set is featured in the video below. She gets wicked with the flute.

Oddly for an artist of Lizzo’s popularity and stature, this performance has remained something of a secret. Posted two months ago, it has garnered fewer than 4K views on YouTube and stirred only 11 comments. The live show appearing on Sirius at midnight should bring more attention to it.