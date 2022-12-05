Liza Minnelli Says ‘Judy’ Garland QVC Perfume “Smells Just Like Mama”

Triple-threat entertainer Liza Minnelli (Cabaret, Arthur, Arrested Development) is the only child of the late great Hollywood power couple Judy Garland (The Wizard of Oz, A Star Is Born) and director Vincente Minnelli (Meet Me in St. Louie, An American in Paris).

In the photo above is Liza (in the hat) with her half-siblings Joey Luft and Lorna Luft sitting with Hello, Dolly! Broadway star Carol Channing.

In honor of her mother (who would have turned 100 this year), Liza — with Lorna and Joey (they’re father was Judy Garland’s third husband Sidney Luft) — are collaborating with cosmetics chemist Vincenzo Spinatto to promote the new fragrance, Judy, which is available exclusively at QVC.

When Liza shared the video above, she wrote: “It smells just like Mama! You’ll love it!”

QVC reports that the Judy Garland eau de parfum “features top notes of dark orchid, coriander, tonka bean, elemi, and Judy Garland rose (named after the actress); middle notes of muguet, honey, and pink pepper; and base notes of tobacco, chocolate, musk, amber, bourbon vanilla, caramel, and patchouli.”

QVC recently released the travel size of Judy, as seen above.