Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Gets Carried Away in Tiny Crop Top, Mini Skirt

Lisa Rinna is known as a soap opera actress (Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place), a Depends spokesperson, and as a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast with Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kathy Hilton, among others living the high life in the famous 90210 zip code.

When not in front of a camera, Rinna spends time with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin (who stars with Alexandra Daddario in the upcoming AMC horror/fantasy series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), and their two daughters, both models: Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21.

When Delilah shared the stunning photos above, of her rocking a tiny strapless crop top and matching miniscule mini skirt, she wrote: “got carried away while taking my mug shot for apparently being told I’m a serial heartbreaker???” Her mother replied: “Love these!”

Delilah is also modeling for Lucky Brand Jeans in the new issue of Flaunt magazine, see above.