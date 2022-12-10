Lindsay Lohan Pumps Gas in Sexy Snakeskin Pants, Paris Hilton “Loves It”

Former child star Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls) has temporarily left her home in the Middle Eastern city of Dubai to spend time in the U.S., where she’s promoting her new Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. See trailer below.

While in the States, the recently married 36-year-old actress has also been busy modeling. When Lohan shared the photos below from her photo shoot with Interview, she explained that she’s on the magazine cover and featured in Interview‘s limited edition storybook titled ‘Welcome to MIAMI.’

As seen in the first photo, Lohan is ready to pump gas into a red convertible at an ‘American’ airport while striking a fierce pose in a pair of snakeskin pants (everything she’s wearing is by Parisian fashion label AMI). Lohan’s fans and famous friends including her former frenemy Paris Hilton “loves it.”

Get ready to see more of Lohan: she will appear next in the romantic comedy Irish Wish with Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Wedding Crashers).

Lohan plays the protagonist, Maggie (see above), who tries to put her feelings aside when her best friend gets engaged. It becomes more of a challenge when Maggie is asked to be a bridesmaid at the wedding which takes place in one of the most romantic places in the world, Ireland.

Fun fact: NBA star Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has a role in the film.