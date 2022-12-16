Liam Payne Says He’s ‘On the Sofa’ With Hot New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy

English singer and songwriter Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the famous boy band One Direction with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

When former band mate Zayn Malik left One Direction, Payne took over Malik’s vocals. Styles said of Payne stepping up to do the high notes: “He kicks them in the bollocks every show. He doesn’t hold back.”

Since the band’s hiatus in 2007, Payne has released a solo album, LP1 (2019), and has won awards including Choice Latin Song for “Familiar” (with J Balvin) at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, among others.

On a personal note, seven months after it was reported that Liam and his ex-fiancee, model Maya Henry, broke off their engagement, Liam arrived at the British Fashion Awards with hot young blonde influencer, Kate Cassidy.

When Cassidy shared the photo above and thanked fashion designer Nensi Dojaka for that stunning cut-out, lace-up dress, Liam replied: “Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you 🤷🏻‍♂️ nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff.”

Kate recently traveled to Rome, Italy with Liam but you have to swipe the photo above to see them together in the Eternal City.

Kate usually shares photos of herself, as seen above. She captioned the white corset top series: “blushing.”