Kristin Cavallari Stirs Pot in Tiny White Crop Top, “Does the Girls Some Favors”

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Very Cavallari, Laguna Beach, The Hills) is celebrating the holiday season at home in Franklin, Tennessee. While cooking in her kitchen, literally stirring a pot, Cavallari took time to strike a pose in her tiny white crop top, grey leggings, and sneakers. With the photo series below, she writes: “Home, leggings, no makeup, kids running around, red wine and cooking = happiness.”

Cavallari’s fans are going wild over the photos and more than one say it reminds them of the episode on Laguna Beach where Kristin and Jessica cooked for Stephen and Dieter. As one fan wrote: “I was thinking damn she’s come so far… not just with the cooking but everything.”

There’s no doubt about it, Cavallari knows how to wear a crop top. Below, Cavallari reunites with her Laguna Beach co-star Lauren Conrad for a taping of Cavallari’s podcast, Back to the Beach.

Another fan needs to know where to get Cavallari’s outfit: “Ok but somebody’s gotta tell me where this tank is from because it does the girls some FAVORS.” P.S. That cami crop top with spaghetti straps is by NIKIBIKI.