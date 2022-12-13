KJ Apa’s Girlfriend Stuns in Bikini Like Brooke Shields in ‘Blue Lagoon’

New Zealand-born actor KJ Apa is best known for his role as Archie Andrews in the popular CW series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, among other gorgeous and talented young stars.

When not filming Riverdale, the 25-year-old redheaded actor spends time with his partner, French model Clara Berry (above), and their one-year-old child — a son named Sasha.

And when not spending time with KJ and Sasha, Clara is at work modeling. When she shared the stunning tree-hugging bikini pics below, she wrote: “Told you I want to be Jane.” (That’s a reference to Tarzan, a boy raised by apes in the jungle, and his wife Jane.)

More than one fan replied with “Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon” comparisons. In the 1980 movie, Shields played a young girl marooned on an island in the South Pacific with her cousin-turned-lover Richard (Christopher Atkins).

Get ready to see more of KJ: he is scheduled to start filming the action thriller comedy Wonder Twins based on the DC Comics characters, Zan and Jayna (Isabel May, Netflix’s Alexa and Katie).