Kevin Durant Responds To Young Player Who Steals His Jumper

Kevin Durant is surging into NBA MVP territory as his Brooklyn Nets are rolling over everybody these days, having gone 9-1 in their last ten games including seven straight victories.

Durant famously puts in the work — and right now he’s “seeing some transfer from the workouts to games.” Even MVPs need that to happen.

That “transfer” is in quotes because that’s exactly what Durant wrote to a young high school baller who tagged him on social.

Aaron Chapman shared a video of himself knocking down a 3-pointer from the left side, pulling up nice in transition after a terrific pass from his teammate in the middle.

The play had Durant’s signature style written all over it, and that was no accident.

Great work. Glad u seeing some transfer from the workouts to games..one of the best feelings!! Keep grinding family https://t.co/DYGcIWYE6h — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 23, 2022

Chapman stole the move from Durant — that’s what great athletes do, flatter by imitation. As Chapman writes, the shot is a:

“Tribute to @KDTrey5 I have worked on this shot at 5am thousands upon thousands of times in transition! Hard work pays off! Thanks KD for your example of hard work #kdpullup.”

Hundreds of ballers and aspiring kids tag Durant all the time, but this time Durant was moved to respond. What a dream come true for Chapman.

Durant wrote that he understood the feeling: “Great work. Glad u seeing some transfer from the workouts to games..one of the best feelings!! Keep grinding family.”