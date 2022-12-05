Kerry Washington Rocks Tight Curls on Star Wars Disneyland Ride, “Cool Boss”

Hollywood movie star Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil, Ray, Django Unchained, Scandal) is a busy woman. Not only is she an actress but she’s also a businesswoman. She runs KW Inc and the production company Simpson Street, which is behind the new hulu legal drama series Reasonable Doubt.

Washington recently thanked her staff with an end-of-the-year retreat at Disneyland, which she calls “The HAPPIEST place on earth.”

Wearing tight curly bangs under her Minnie Mouse ears, Washington looks as happy as can be at the amusement park with about 15 people from work. Swipe to see Washington smiling ear-to-ear on the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. As one fan replied: “Cool boss.”

Get ready to see more of Washington: she will appear next in the series Unprisoned. She plays a single mom who struggles to deal with her father (Delroy Lindo, Malcolm X, Get Short, The Good Fight, see above) who was just released from prison and sent to her house to live with her and her teenage son.