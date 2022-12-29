Kelly Rowland Pours Into Red Corset Dress With Gloves, “Gorgeous!”

Kelly Rowland is known for being a member of the former R&B singing trio Destiny’s Child with Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams. Since then (the group disbanded in 2006), Rowland has launched a successful acting career and started a family. She married entertainment manager Tim Weatherspoon in 2014 and together they have two sons: Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 8, and Noah Jon Weatherspoon, who will turn 3 in January 2023.

For the official 2022 Weatherspoon holiday photo, the 41-year-old Atlanta native Rowland poured into a red corset dress with built-in gloves. She captioned the pic: “Happy Holidays! Wishing you all a prosperous new year. Love, The Weatherspoons.”

Rowland’s fans and famous friends (filmmakers Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe) are reciprocating those good wishes and leaving heart emojis in the comments. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

It’s not the first time Rowland has wowed in a provocative red dress. Above she wore a plunging red gown to the premiere of Babylon, the movie starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Jean Smart, among others.

Rowland fans hope to see more of her on the big screen after her role in the Paramount+ movie Fantasy Football with co-producer Marsai Martin of black-ish. (NBA star LeBron James co-produced, too.)